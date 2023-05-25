Pet-friendly concert series to be held every Wednesday at Kalamazoo Humane Society this summer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society has announced that it will host a pet-friendly concert series this summer.

The Wagging Through the Summer Concert Series will be held every Wednesday evening at the Kalamazoo Humane Society. It will run June 14-August 23.

The free event will feature live music from local bands.

There will also be a variety of food trucks that offer food, beer, and wine to purchase.

The first performance in the Wagging Through the Summer Concert Series will be held on Wednesday, June 14.

