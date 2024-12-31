Person killed in one car crash on I-94 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is dead after a crash on I-94 Tuesday morning.

Only one car was involved in the wreck in the westbound lanes of the freeway near the Lovers Lane overpass, according to Michigan State Police.

It is not clear what led up to the crash or the identity of the person killed.

Paw Paw post troopers are currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash upon w/b I-94 near mm # 77 in Kzoo County. Traffic has been reduced to one lane, so please use caution if traveling through area. Details and update to crash will be forthcoming. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/Rv0RYJv3zd — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) December 31, 2024

