Person killed in one car crash on I-94 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is dead after a crash on I-94 Tuesday morning.

Only one car was involved in the wreck in the westbound lanes of the freeway near the Lovers Lane overpass, according to Michigan State Police.

It is not clear what led up to the crash or the identity of the person killed.

