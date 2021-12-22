Person arrested after two men stabbed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man is in custody for armed robbery and felonious assault causing great bodily harm after two men were stabbed in Kalamazoo.

Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) responded to a report of a person who was stabbed in the 900 block of S. Westnedge St. at 3:55 p.m. on December 22, 2021.

Upon arrival, officers found and treated an adult male victim with a laceration to his face. After rendering aid, officers asked the injured man about what happened leading them to another victim in need of medical attention.

Authorities located a suspect in the form of a 35-year-old-man who was taken into custody for armed robbery and felonious assault causing great bodily harm.

KDPS is investigating the incident and encourages those with relevant information to contact the Operations Division at (269) 337-8142 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

