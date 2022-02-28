Watch
Pedestrian hit, killed in Kalamazoo Township crash

Kalamazoo Township Police
FOX 17
Posted at 11:14 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 11:14:57-05

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo Township Sunday night.

The Kalamazoo Charter Township Police Department says officers responded at around 10 p.m. to find an unresponsive person along the roadside at Mosel Avenue and Douglas Avenue.

We’re told the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.

The driver was unharmed in the crash, police say. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

Those with information related to the crash are asked to reach out to police at 269-381-0391 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

