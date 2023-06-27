Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Galesburg Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the victim was hit south of Blake Boulevard on 35th Street.

We’re told several responding agencies tried to save the victim's life but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The driver was not hurt in the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid 35th Street between HJ and Michigan avenues while investigations take place. The road is expected to reopen before 6 p.m.

