Pedestrian hit in Kalamazoo, shutting down road overnight

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety had to shut down part of Kalamazoo Ave while caring fora pedestrian hit between Pitcher and Edward Sts.

According to their social media, the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday— the road was shut down and traffic rerouted during the investigation.

A follow up post made around 3 a.m. shows the road re-opened, but gave no indication of the pedestrian's condition or what led up to the crash.

FOX 17 has reached out to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for more details and will update this article as information is confirmed.

