Paw Paw woman hospitalized with serious injuries after I-94 crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Paw Paw woman is seriously hurt after an I-94 crash in Kalamazoo County Friday.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes near Oakland Drive, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told the driver lost control, left the road and hit a wall.

The 41-year-old driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, troopers say.

MSP says she had a seat belt on. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors but fatigue may have played a role.

The crash closed the left lane for about an hour, authorities explain.

The incident remains under investigation.

