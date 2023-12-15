Paw Paw woman hospitalized with serious injuries after I-94 crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Paw Paw woman is seriously hurt after an I-94 crash in Kalamazoo County Friday.
The single-vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes near Oakland Drive, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).
We’re told the driver lost control, left the road and hit a wall.
The 41-year-old driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, troopers say.
MSP says she had a seat belt on. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors but fatigue may have played a role.
The crash closed the left lane for about an hour, authorities explain.
The incident remains under investigation.