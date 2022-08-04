Paw Paw man charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man suspected of deliberately setting fire to a Planned Parenthood location in Kalamazoo late last month has been charged.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 25-year-old Paw Paw resident Joshua Brereton broke through a fence on July 31 and lit the bushes outside the structure with combustible fuel and tossed a flaming log onto the roof.

In addition to the materials used to commit the alleged crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Brereton bought a baseball hat resembling the one seen in surveillance video of the suspect.

Brereton allegedly published a video to YouTube describing his views on abortion while attempting to persuade other people to join the fight, according to U.S. officials.

We’re told Brereton may spend a maximum of 20 years behind bars if found guilty of arson.

