Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood, KDPS investigates

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to the Planned Parenthood facility on Sunday afternoon, after hearing reports of a structure fire.

The fire flared up in the landscaping, said KDPS, and caused minor damages outside the health center.

FOX 17 had a crew on scene and saw fire damage on the back of the building, including the entrance and the shrubbery, with signs of fire damage evident up to the roof.

At the time of the fire, no one was inside the building, and Planned Parenthood was closed to business at the time.

The cause of the fire is not confirmed. The Kalamazoo Fire Marshall's Office is right now investigating the fire.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan released this statement following Sunday's incident:

“A fire occurred at Planned Parenthood of Michigan’s Kalamazoo health center located at 4201 W. Michigan Avenue on the afternoon of Sunday, July 31. As always, our top priority is the health and safety of our patients and staff, and we are grateful that no one was hurt. The health center was closed at the time of the fire, our alarm systems worked as intended, and Kalamazoo Public Safety responded immediately. The building sustained minimal damage and the health center will open as planned Monday, August 1.

We are grateful for the response of local firefighters and are fully cooperating with the authorities as they assess the cause of the fire. Planned Parenthood of Michigan is a leading provider of high-quality, affordable reproductive and sexual health care and education, and we remain committed to serving our patients — no matter what."

