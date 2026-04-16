PORTAGE, Mich. — America is celebrating it's 250th birthday this July 4th, and kids 1/25 the age of the country are getting on board by making birthday cards.

FOX 17 neighborhood reporter Julie Dunmire stopped by Central Elementary in Portage, and met a dozen students eager to share their ideas for their card. Many featured lyrics of the National Anthem, red, white, and blue— and eagles.

Party Prep: Portage kids make birthday cards for America's 250th

Portage elementary schoolers make birthday cards for America's 250th

The cards are part of a contest put on by the City of Portage. Entries for students within Portage Public Schools are open until April 30.

Information about entry can be found on the city's website.

The winner will get a flag flown either over the U.S. Capitol or the Michigan State Capitol Building.

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