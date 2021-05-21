Watch
Part of East Milham Avenue to close May 24

City of Portage
Posted at 4:15 PM, May 21, 2021
PORTAGE, Mich. — A section of East Milham Avenue will be closed Monday, May 24 starting a 9 p.m., according to the City of Portage.

We’re told the closure affects the section of road between Newport Road and South Westnedge Avenue.

The City says the closure will be in effect on nights between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day through Wednesday, May 26 as construction on utility crossings proceed.

Officials explain the construction is part of the East Milham Avenue Reconstruction project, which is expected to be finished before Aug. 27.

