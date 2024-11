KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Parking meters outside the Kalamazoo Mall are now up and running.

The kiosks were installed to increase turnover for parking spaces, increasing on-street parking availability.

The kiosks are also compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

There will be a two-week-long grace period before meter enforcement begins, ending Thursday, Nov. 21.

