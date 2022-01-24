Parchment schools transition to distance learning due to increase in COVID-19 cases

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment schools announced they would be transitioning their schools to distance learning because of increased positive COVID-19 cases.

Parchment High School will transition to distance learning from Jan. 24, 2022, to Jan. 28, 2022, Parchment Middle School will transition to distance learning from Jan. 25, 2022, to Jan. 27, 2022, and all elementary schools will return to in-person learning on Jan. 25, 2022.

All scheduled extracurricular activities for both the High School and the Middle School will continue as planned. Shared programs including EFE, CTE, EFA, KAMSC will continue at Parchment High School.

High School and Middle School students will have access to school meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during distance learning. Those intending on eating the meals should enter through the gym doors.

