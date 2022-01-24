Watch
Parchment schools transition to distance learning due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Justin Sullivan
<p>CUPERTINO, CA - OCTOBER 14: A member of the press inspects the new trrackpad on a MacBook Pro laptop after a special announcement event at Apple Headquarters October 14, 2008 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced new versions of the MacBook Pro and MacBook laptop computers. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 16:13:39-05

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment schools announced they would be transitioning their schools to distance learning because of increased positive COVID-19 cases.

Parchment High School will transition to distance learning from Jan. 24, 2022, to Jan. 28, 2022, Parchment Middle School will transition to distance learning from Jan. 25, 2022, to Jan. 27, 2022, and all elementary schools will return to in-person learning on Jan. 25, 2022.

All scheduled extracurricular activities for both the High School and the Middle School will continue as planned. Shared programs including EFE, CTE, EFA, KAMSC will continue at Parchment High School.

High School and Middle School students will have access to school meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during distance learning. Those intending on eating the meals should enter through the gym doors.

The entire original announcement can be found below.

Change of Programming- January 24 2022 by WXMI on Scribd

