Parchment man sentenced to nearly 6 years for robbing 2 Kzoo banks

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man from Parchment has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for robbing two banks in Kalamazoo last year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Matthew Allen Main was sentenced to 70 months after pleading guilty to the robberies of Chase Bank and Community Promise Federal Credit Union days apart from one another in October 2021.

We’re told Main robbed the first bank at gun point and issued a bomb threat to the second bank, demanding a sum of $50,000 in both cases.

Federal attorneys say Main took just under $10,000 between both banks.

“These two Kalamazoo bank robberies and threats of violence against the bank employees are unacceptable,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Thanks to the investigative efforts of the FBI and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, we were able to locate Mr. Main, vindicate the public interest, and deter these sorts of violent robberies in the future.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Main was instructed to pay back $9,945.33 on top of a $500 fine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release.

