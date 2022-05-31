Paddlesports sampler classes return to Ramona Park Beach

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday it will host Paddlesports Sampler classes in June at Ramona Park Beach.

Attendees will learn basic skills for kayaks, canoes and standup paddleboards through a series of games and activities with American Canoe Association certified instructors.

The classes will take place Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., June 7-28 at 8600 South Sprinkle Road.

Classes will include all necessary equipment.

Participants should dress accordingly for the weather and the possibility of getting wet.

Registration is $45 per person (ages eight and up) and covers one, two-hour session.

