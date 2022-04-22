Oshtemo Township installs communication boards at playgrounds

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — New additions at playgrounds in Oshtemo Township aim to make playtime more fun for more children.

Township officials say communication boards will be installed to help nonverbal and neurotypical children and adults communicate with others more easily, with boards already installed at Flesher Field Park behind Township Hall.

We’re told all boards will feature images that visitors can point to in order to convey what they may be thinking or feeling at the time, and can be used to address certain needs.

The boards are funded by the Michigan Parks Foundation and donors from Oshtemo Friends of the Parks and Arcadia Center for Occupational Therapy, the township says.

The public is invited to attend an introductory ceremony at Oshtemo Township Park on Thursday, April 28 at 5 p.m.

