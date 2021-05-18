Organizers cancel 2021 Portage Memorial Day Parade

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5855 has canceled this year’s Portage Memorial Day Parade, according to a news release Tuesday.

However, the Memorial Day Ceremony sponsored by the American Legion Post 207 will still take place at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

“We believe the cancelation of the Memorial Day Parade again this year is the right thing to do,” said Gary VerMeulen, who coordinates the parade. “Our members look forward to coming together on Memorial Day in 2022 to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

The 11 a.m. ceremony will be held at 300 Library Lane on May 31.

Parking is available at the First Reformed Church of Portage and at Portage City Hall.

Parking at the Portage District Library won’t be available because of ongoing construction.