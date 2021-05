KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 25-year-old from Kalamazoo is expected to recover after being shot Sunday evening.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the area of Interfaith Boulevard on a report of a shooting. Police say they did not find a victim, but they later showed up to the hospital.

The victim was treated and listed in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody.

If you have any information, call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.