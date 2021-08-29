One person shot in home in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is injured after being shot in a home in Kalamazoo early this morning.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Krom Street. When officers arrived, they located a person who had been struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and is listed in stable condition.

A deputy K9 from Van Buren County responded to the scene to try and track the suspect. During the track, a Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant found the suspect outside a house on the 1600 block of N Westnedge Avenue. The suspect was arrested.