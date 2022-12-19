Watch Now
One person killed after crash in Comstock Township

Posted at 8:54 PM, Dec 18, 2022
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has died after a traffic accident in Comstock Township on Sunday. The accident occurred in the 9900 Blk of East ML Ave at around 5:29 p.m.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound on East ML Avenue at a high rate of speed. The driver then attempted to pass a slower vehicle.

After the pass was completed, the driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the road to the right, and struck a tree. The driver, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

It is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.

The accident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

