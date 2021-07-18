One person arrested after causing multiple vehicle crash while intoxicated

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person has been arrested after they drove in the wrong direction in Kalamazoo, causing multiple vehicles to crash.

The crash happened Saturday night around 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of S Westnedge Ave. Officers say 4 vehicles that were driving north were struck by the wrong way driver, traveling south.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Mattawan resident, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and assaulting a police officer.

Only minor injuries were reported by two of the drivers from the accident, and one officer during the arrest.