One One Run returns for 41st year in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI. — One One Run returned to Kalamazoo Monday afternoon. For some residents, it's not officially the new year until they sprint through the start/finish line at Spring Valley Park.

500 people dressed in hats, gloves, and their best running shoes gathered at the park to celebrate community, fitness, and to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo.

Linda Vaughn is 75 years old, and has participated so many times, she lost count.

"Just to know that I'm doing something good for the community is, it's important to me," she told FOX 17.

To join the fun, community members pay a $35 entry fee, which goes toward the Boys and Girls Clubs.

"I think we need to pass on good things to the next generation. I also part of other groups, and we just need to give good direction to the younger generation," she said.

Seeing residents like Linda show up is overwhelming for CEO Matt Lynn.

"I'm always humbled every year, just how many people come out on January 1, in the cold weather, and want to run," Lynn said.

The organization typically benefits anywhere from $15,000 -18,000 from the event.

"It means that we're able to continue to provide programming through the year, and to be able to do that for free for all of the kids that come and are participants of Boys and Girls Clubs," he said.

Without community support, he believes the services they provide wouldn't be possible.

"Just thankful to the Kalamazoo community for supporting kids in this way. And that's really to me the most important thing is that you have people that show up because they have a love and a passion for wanting to do things for kids and support kids any way they can," Lynn told FOX 17.

Organizers tell me that with the participation from the community, they know this event will go on for years to come.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube