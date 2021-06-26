One man dead in Kalamazoo homicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are investigating after one man was killed in a homicide early this morning.

Officials say they responded to the homicide around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the 1300 block of N. Rose Street. When they arrived on-scene, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers provided medical treatment, and the victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.