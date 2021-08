KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is dead after a fatal motorcycle accident in Kalamazoo.

The accident happened early Sunday morning around 1 a.m. near the intersection of G Avenue and 38th Street near Augusta. The motorcycle driver was found dead on the scene.

As of now, the name of the victim has not been released at this time. The cause of the accident is unknown and being investigated.

Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-343-8139 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100.