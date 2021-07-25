One killed and one injured after being shot in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officers are investigating after one person was killed and another critically injured after being shot in Kalamazoo Township.

The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department say they responded to a call of shots fired in the 2200 Block of Gull Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Investigators determined a dark colored SUV of unknown make and model had shot at a group that was walking in the area. Later, officers were notified that a 16-year-old male had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He is currently in critical but stable condition.

Officers later found a second victim, a 16-year-old female who had died from her injuries.

Officers are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-381-0391 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.