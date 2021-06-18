One injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities responded to a shooting that left one injured in Kalamazoo this afternoon, the City of Kalamazoo confirms.

We’re told the shooting took place in the area of Fairbanks Avenue and Center Street.

The 29-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to City officials, who say the events leading up to the shooting have not yet been made clear.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

