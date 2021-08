One person was hospitalized following an overnight shooting on Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m. Kalamazoo officers responded to a call on Hazard Street.

Officials say they found a 28-year-old victim.

They were hospitalized and are now in stable condition.

There are no suspects at this time, but during the investigation, an 18-year-old kept ignoring the police line, despite multiple warnings.

Officers eventually arrested them and found that they had a handgun.