One hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities responded to a shooting near Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo this evening, according to Ryan Bridges with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

We’re told a victim was taken to the hospital; the extent of the victim’s injuries is not yet known.

The incident remains under investigation.

The southbound lanes on Westnedge Avenue at Parkwood were closed to traffic following the incident, according to the Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch Authority.

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube