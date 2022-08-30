One dead after stolen vehicle slams into pole

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is right now at the scene of a fatal car accident and asks that people stay away from the area.

Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle, reports say, when the vehicle crashed into a pole on Cork Street near Fulford.

There were three occupants in the car, and all were taken to the hospital.

One of those occupants later died from injuries sustained in the crash, officers confirm.

Police are still investigating the incident, and Cork Street remains closed for the time being.

This story is still developing. FOX 17 will update this story when information is readily available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

