One arrested following shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was arrested early Saturday morning following a shooting in Kalamazoo.

Officers say they responded to a call of shots fired around 2 a.m. at the 3700 block of W. Michigan. When they arrived, they found a single, 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspect, and later found the suspect, who crashed their car, in the area of W. Michigan and 11th.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested on multiple charges.

The victim is recovering at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.