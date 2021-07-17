Watch
One arrested following shooting in Kalamazoo

file photo
Kalamazoo Public Safety
Posted at 4:31 AM, Jul 17, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was arrested early Saturday morning following a shooting in Kalamazoo.

Officers say they responded to a call of shots fired around 2 a.m. at the 3700 block of W. Michigan. When they arrived, they found a single, 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspect, and later found the suspect, who crashed their car, in the area of W. Michigan and 11th.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested on multiple charges.

The victim is recovering at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

