Olde Peninsula Brewpub announces it's closing its doors after 25 years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After 25 years, a Kalamazoo restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors for good.

Olde Peninsula Brewpub announced it Thursday on Facebook.

One of the owners, Scott Blinn, told Fox 17 News it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Blinn said combined with the labor shortage, rising costs of supplies and labor, and a lease that was up, they had to make the tough decision to shut down.

The restaurant will remain closed until Saturday, July 24. On that day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., it will host one last celebration for 25 years.

In an additional Facebook post, the restaurant said it would be interested in a buyer. The space will also be available to a new tenant.

The owners of Olde Peninsula Brewpub also own Harvey's on the Mall in Kalamazoo. They did confirm that location would remain open.