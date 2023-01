KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo are responding to reports of a man in the downtown area wearing a “suspicious device on his chest.”

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) urges the public to avoid the mall near South and Burdick streets.

Officers are working to confirm initial reports.

Those with knowledge of the incident are urged to connect with KDPS or Silent Observer.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

