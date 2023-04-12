Officers arrest three for attempted carjacking

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested on Tuesday for an attempted carjacking.

Deputies say an armed carjacking was reported around 5:30 in the afternoon near the Speedway Gas Station on Gull Road, just outside of Kalamazoo.

While deputies were responding to the Speedway Station, the suspect vehicle was located three miles down the road, deputies say.

Kalamazoo Township police officers found the suspect vehicle on Gull Road near Shaffer Street. Officers stopped the car at high-risk.

Three people were detained without incident, the sheriff's office says. Two stolen firearms were also found inside the car.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the Kalamazoo Township Police Department and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety both provided assistance.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

