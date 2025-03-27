Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Officer injured during attempted arrest with armed subject in Kalamazoo Township

Kalamazoo Township Police.png
Kalamazoo Township Police Department
A file photo of a Kalamazoo Township Police Department cruiser
Kalamazoo Township Police.png
Posted
and last updated

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A police officer working to take a wanted person into custody Thursday morning was hurt during an the attempted arrest near the campus of Western Michigan University.

The officer was in the area of Howard Street just south of Michigan Avenue around 11 a.m. on March 27 looking for a wanted individual. When officers found the person, they pulled out a gun, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department.

It is not clear how many shots were fired, but one officer and the subject were hurt. Both were taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not revealed what the person was wanted for.

Michigan State Police's Incident Response Team was requested to investigate the officer's use of their firearm.

Police Chief Bryan Ergang plans to hold a press conference later Thursday to release more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward