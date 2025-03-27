Officer injured during attempted arrest with armed subject in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A police officer working to take a wanted person into custody Thursday morning was hurt during an the attempted arrest near the campus of Western Michigan University.

The officer was in the area of Howard Street just south of Michigan Avenue around 11 a.m. on March 27 looking for a wanted individual. When officers found the person, they pulled out a gun, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department.

It is not clear how many shots were fired, but one officer and the subject were hurt. Both were taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not revealed what the person was wanted for.

Michigan State Police's Incident Response Team was requested to investigate the officer's use of their firearm.

Fifth District Incident Response Team (IRT) detectives have been requested by Kalamazoo Township Police (KTPD) to investigate an OIS, which occurred today near WMU campus in Kalamazoo, involving their (KTPD) department. No further information is available about this incident, but… pic.twitter.com/oq5HfxJfzP — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) March 27, 2025

Police Chief Bryan Ergang plans to hold a press conference later Thursday to release more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube