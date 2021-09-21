October brush pickup in Portage to begin one week early

PORTAGE, Mich. — October’s curbside brush collection will begin a week early to avoid conflicting with the Leaf Pickup Program, according to the city of Portage.

Portage residents may click here to view their projected collection dates and other details.

The city adds the compost facility will be open on Saturday, Oct. 23 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for community drop-off.

Those seeking additional information regarding the Curbside Brush Collection Program are asked to call the Department of Public Works at 269-329-4444.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube