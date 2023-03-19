Oberon is back for the season: Your guide to all the events and Oberon Day celebrations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On March 20th, Bell's Brewery is celebrating the release of their Oberon wheat ale for the season with Oberon Day!

The ale has become such a staple of Michigan, that last year Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed March 21 as Oberon Day in honor of Oberon's 30th anniversary.

Oberon Ale is available between March and September, which Bell’s refers to as Oberon season. The entire state has Oberon parties happening March 20, but this year the Kalamazoo-based brewery is celebrating with a camping theme opening party at Bell’s Eccentric Café. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and goes until 10 p.m. In addition to classic Oberon, Oberon Day will feature 8 variants on tap exclusive to the Eccentric Café:

Pineapple Jalapeno Oberon

Peach Oberon

Blood Orange Oberon

Creamsicle Oberon

Watermelon Basil Oberon

Chipotle Lime Oberon

Fruit Punch Oberon

Raspberry Hibiscus Oberon

Different Kalamazoo businesses are participating in Oberon Day as well. Businesses are making Oberon themed food, including Sweetwater's Donut Mill’s popular Oberon Donuts.