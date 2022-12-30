NYE Fest returns to downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 37th annual New Year’s Eve Fest is returning to downtown Kalamazoo. The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. at Bronson Park.

“It's a fun festival for the whole family; that includes music, magic, big band, lots of other types of entertainment, food,” said Steve Ellis, a longtime board member of the festival.

Ellis says he’s been attending the celebration for over 30 years. It’s a magical time.

“We've had many, many folks here that said they remember coming as kids; now they're bringing their children and their grandchildren. And it's just a very, very fun tradition,” he said.

They’ve already started gearing up for the holiday, setting up tents and making space for the grand finale — the ball drop.

“If you like getting out and enjoying music and magic and fun, this is going to be the place to be tomorrow night,” he said.

If you want to attend the NYE Fest, you must have a badge, which you can purchase at Hardings for $7 or at the park the day of the event for $10.

Ellis says the fee helps the celebration continue for years to come.

