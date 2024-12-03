'Nothing but powder': Bittersweet Ski Resort opens for 2024–25 season

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Bittersweet Ski Resort is now open for the season!

The Otsego Township ski area made snow over Thanksgiving weekend on top of the snow that already fell — and they’re getting even more.

Allegan County is one of several placed under a winter storm winning until 1 a.m. this Tuesday. They might receive several inches of snow before then.

Of course, that’s not a bad way to commence the skiing and snowboarding season after last year’s disappointing winter brought mild temperatures and hardly any snow.

Out of the resort’s 19 runs, 11 are open. Manager Nick Ross tells FOX 17, “It’s nothing but powder.”

"We're hoping by the weekend we'll have our race hill going. But right now we have our main run and everything to the beginner side," says Ross. “We're going to keep making snow as much as we can and just try to get the place 100% open, and from there, we're going to keep stockpiling as much as we can on the runs until we warm up.”

Bitersweet is open until 10 p.m.

