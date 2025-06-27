NOT ENOUGH POLICE: Schoolcraft cancels 4th of July Parade

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — The Village of Schoolcraft announced they had to cancel the 4th of July parade in town, because they didn't have enough police officers to staff the event.

The village said officers are necessary due to the parade route closing down part of US131.

Even surrounding agencies didn't have enough staff, the village explained in a press release.

Community members told FOX 17 the parade's cancellation is a disappointment; it was a tradition in town for nearly 100 years.

The Lions Club pancake breakfast in Schoolcraft will go on as planned, FOX 17 is told.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube