New Western Michigan University mural celebrates Bronco pride

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronco pride is on full display just off Main Campus at Western Michigan University, where a monumental mural is being created to celebrate the university's spirit. FOX 17 caught up with the muralist and an art instructor to learn how students are participating in the project.

"This one’s all about the celebration of Western Michigan University Bronco pride," said Brad Zenz, a 2009 graduate of Western Michigan and the artist behind the mural.

Zenz, who has been painting murals for 16 years, expressed his passion for his work.

"I love painting. It’s really special that I get to do this every day for my job," Zenz said.

He’s also responsible for another mural on the opposite side of the wall, expanding his artistic presence on campus. Students also helped Brad create the mural.

"I think it was so cool for them to be able to work alongside Brad. We have been learning about murals through our summer course. But we were actually able to apply those skills to real-world problem solving," Western Michigan University Art Instructor Heidi Weiss said.

Weiss highlighted the challenges muralists face during the painting process, particularly the impact of the elements.

“The big challenges we always come up with as muralists is dealing with weather. Thankfully we’re in summer time in Michigan. But there are days of rain. What do you do when it starts raining? What do you do if it’s really windy?” Weiss said.

This project is part of the summer preparations for the fall semester at Western Michigan University, aimed at getting the mural ready before students return to campus.

