New sculpture outside Bronson Children's Hospital unveiled

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new sculpture outside Bronson Children’s Hospital has been unveiled, according to Bronson Corporate Communications.

We’re told the art piece, created by Josh Diedrich, expresses “the spirit and strength” of the hospital’s young patients.

Bronson says the sculpture was largely funded by the family of John Polzin, who we’re told passed away in 2017 after serving on the Bronson Health Foundation Board of Directors for nearly three decades.

“This piece honors John as he exemplified the healing power of kindness and humble generosity in our community to support Bronson’s youngest patients,” says Vice President of Development Terry Morrow. “We honor John and his wife Kay for this donation and their long-time commitment to ensuring Bronson Children’s Hospital is fully prepared to care for children in our community.”

Diedrich, the sculptor, says the piece is personal to him in regard to what the statue is meant to convey.

“I was a patient myself for several long periods as a child as I needed to have my hands reconstructed,” says Diedrich. “It’s my hope that every child going into the hospital can find themselves somewhere in the piece.”

Bronson tells us the sculpture is made out of cast bronze and is anchored to a one-ton stone pedestal.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube