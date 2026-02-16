New Raising Cane's opening in Portage expected to cause traffic delays on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new Raising Cane's restaurant opens Tuesday at the intersection of Westnedge and Millham in Portage, and police are warning drivers to expect significant traffic delays in the area.

The chicken restaurant will be accessible only by right turns from northbound Westnedge Avenue, according to Portage Police Lieutenant Michael Collier. The drive-thru line is expected to extend into the right lane along the curb on Westnedge.

"We expect some increased traffic obviously with the opening of Raising Cane's," Collier said. "Really it's right turns only. You're only going to be able to access from northbound south Westnedge."

Police are asking customers waiting in line not to block driveways and advising other drivers to find alternate routes during the opening.

When asked if drivers should avoid the area entirely, Collier responded: "Don't even try it," with a chuckle.

The new restaurant sits next to Vac World, a family business that has operated on Westnedge for 55 years. Owner Mark Garritano has witnessed dramatic changes to the area during that time.

"When he started the business 55 years ago, this was a farm house, and he was a farmer. And Westnedge was mostly farmland. And this was a dirt road," Garritano said.

Garritano's dad started the business all those years ago.

"This is our 55th year," Garritano said. "I'm in my 50s. Started working here when I was 10. Just kind of assembling and cleaning, and doing things for him. It's fun, to still be working here and serving the community."

Garritano welcomes his new neighbor, saying he thinks it'll bring more eyes to his business.

"It has exploded with growth. It's fun to see Westnedge be busy. The community growing. And I know Raising Cane's is a fantastic restaurant. And to have them as neighbors... great food. I think it'll bring a lot of people to the community," Garritano said.

