Portage prepares for new Raising Cane's with traffic plan

PORTAGE, Mich. — The City of Portage will be the next location for a Raising Cane's restaurant, and the city is preparing for increased activity on the roads. The new location is set to open it's doors on February 17 at 6005 South Westnedge Avenue, making it the fifth Raising Cane's location in Michigan.

Chity officials anticipating a traffic boost are doing work to make things run smoothly, particularly at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Milham Avenue. The Portage Department of Public Safety and the Department of Transportation & Utilities are working together on a comprehensive traffic management plan that will last during the restaurants first days open.

Raising Canes - Traffic Plan Map by WXMI

Traffic Access and Circulation Plan



All Raising Cane's customers must enter from northbound Westnedge Avenue, using the right curb lane as a vehicle queue.

Motorists in line on Westnedge must not block nearby business driveways or intersections. Leave room for other cars to enter & exit lots and roadways.

Vehicles leaving Raising Cane's must turn right onto eastbound Milham Road. Follow Newport Street and Gladys Street to return to Westnedge Avenue.

Customers traveling eastbound on Milham Road must use Newport Street and Gladys Street to access the queue on Westnedge Avenue.

Northbound through traffic on Westnedge Avenue should utilize left travel lanes.

Motorist Advisory

Motorists traveling in the area are encouraged to consider alternate routes to avoid delays:



East/west travel: Romence Road or Kilgore Road

North/south travel: Oakland Drive or Lovers Lane

Drivers are being asked to follow all posted signs and electronic message boards throughout the area.

For more details and updates, you can visit the City of Portage website.

