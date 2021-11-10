New Portage fire trucks alert Waze users when an emergency vehicle is approaching

PORTAGE, Mich. — Out with the old and in with the new!

The Portage Fire Department officially retired two old trucks Wednesday.

The department also recently added two new trucks to its fleet.

They aren't your typical fire engines though.

Both are equipped with a HAAS Alert system.

The alert system notifies Waze GPS users that a fire truck is approaching with its lights and sirens on. The department says Waze users will get an alert 30 seconds before one of the new engines approaches when its lights and sirens are activated.

The fire department says this type of notification can reduce the risk of a crash by up to 90%