New Comstock Township cemetery ordinance in effect

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new cemetery ordinance in Comstock Township is in effect.

The township says the ordinance permits all grave sites to be decorated with a single container and a shepherd’s hook for flowers and other forms of decoration. We’re told one holiday decoration will be permitted two weeks prior and two weeks after the corresponding holiday.

We’re told the ordinance is meant to keep the township’s cemeteries clean and township officials will remove growth or any items that are considered litter.

Plastic cones, glass and jars are not allowed, according to the township. They add all grave sites must be cleared of all wreathes, balloons, statues and other prohibited materials in less than 10 days of a loved one’s burial.

Township officials say all items removed at fall cleanup is available to be picked up until Friday, April 15. They will be thrown away after.

"The cemetery committee put a lot of time, effort and thought into this ordinance,” says Clerk Nicole Beauchamp. “We listened to and considered the concerns of the grieving families while thinking of the safety and maintenance of our cemeteries. The ordinance provides clarity and is fair for all families who use and visit our cemeteries.”

Read the full ordinance below:

Ordinance 524 by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube