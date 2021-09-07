Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

New Burlington location coming to Kalamazoo this fall

Posted at 7:30 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 19:30:50-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new Burlington location is coming to Kalamazoo this fall, according to Burlington Stores.

We’re told it will be located at the Maple Hill Pavilion on West Main Street.

Burlington explains it is a relocation of their store at The Crossroads mall in Portage.

The new store will reportedly include an updated design that makes it easier for patrons to navigate, along with a variety of items in women’s apparel, men’s wear, children’s clothing, pet care, home decor, footwear and more.

For job opportunities, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time