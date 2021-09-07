New Burlington location coming to Kalamazoo this fall

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new Burlington location is coming to Kalamazoo this fall, according to Burlington Stores.

We’re told it will be located at the Maple Hill Pavilion on West Main Street.

Burlington explains it is a relocation of their store at The Crossroads mall in Portage.

The new store will reportedly include an updated design that makes it easier for patrons to navigate, along with a variety of items in women’s apparel, men’s wear, children’s clothing, pet care, home decor, footwear and more.

