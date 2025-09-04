Neighbor: 'I mind my business,' after shooting on Kalamazoo's north side

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting the morning of Thursday, September 4, send a man to the hospital. He's expected to be okay, and is in stable condition, according to police.

It happened near the intersection of Park and Hopkins on Kalamazoo's north side.

“I heard like 5 gunshots, across the street,” neighbor Lisandra said.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are still actively looking for multiple suspects.

“It’s very fortunate that it wasn’t worse. But we’re working on making sure that we track down the offenders,” Lieutenant Nathan Garnaat said.

The call came in around 11 in the morning. Police spent around 2 hours working the scene.

“Gun violence is our top priority. We don’t want any of it in Kalamazoo,” Garnaat said.

Neighbor Lisandra says she hopes the person who was shot makes a full recovery.

FOX 17 Kalamazoo reporter Julie Dunmire asked Lisandra if this type of shooting is normal for her neighborhood.

“Every time we hear gunshots, so...I live in a bad neighborhood, so I mind my own business,” Lisandra said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can reach out to Silent Observer, where tips always remain 100% annonymous.

