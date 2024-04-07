Nearly 1,000 guests seek spiritual healing at Kalamazoo Psychic Expo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo welcomed dozens of vendors and nearly 1,000 visitors for a psychic and holistic expo, letting people connect with deceased loved ones and even talk with their pets. We were there as the event unfolded.

“You can feel it,” says event coordinator Jodi McNeil. “People feel happy when they come.”

That feeling is one she looks forward to at the Kalamazoo Psychic Expo.

“There’s a lot of people looking for answers to loved ones that have passed away,” says McNeil. “Even pets, they’re having issues with their pets at home, so they’re coming wanting to know what’s going on, what they’re feeling.”

People from all backgrounds were at the expo searching for something more.

“We get some that are really looking for something with healing properties,” says McNeil.

Often times, McNeil says, people use crystals for healing and protection — they also claim to even help with relationship issues.

“We get a lot of tears here,” she says. “A lot of tears here.”

Maker and farmer Pamela Campbell deals honey with CBD.

“I moved back to Michigan almost six years ago from California to sort of pursue my farm fantasies,” says Campbell, who moved five beehives all the way from California to her Cedar Springs farm. She says her CBD honey has healing properties and health benefits.

“Helping people deal with the root of what ails them, instead of just a symptom,” says Campbell.

The room was full of natural remedies for all walks of life.

“It’s a really neat thing to experience,” says McNeil.

“There’s a whole lot of love and healing in this room,” adds Campbell. “I think it’s transformational for folks to get to be here.”

The next event is in Indiana, but the next one in Michigan will be in Frankenmuth.

