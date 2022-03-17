Multiple vehicle break-ins under investigation in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — At least nine vehicles were broken in to at eight different addresses in Portage.

The city of Portage says breaking and entering reports came in from Sitka Spruce Street, Anna’s Lane and Baywood Drive.

We’re told the Portage Department of Public Safety responded to initial reports that unlocked vehicles had been broken in to late Wednesday night in the area of Sitka Spruce Street and Silver Fir Street.

Officers arrested two groups of people and recovered a stolen vehicle out of Kalamazoo, the city says. We’re also told an unregistered sidearm and a handful of stolen credit cards were also recovered.

Portage officials say more reports related to the break-ins are likely to be filed soon, adding all of the vehicles involved so far were unlocked when the break-ins occurred.

The city says one adult and seven juveniles were involved.

Those with information in connection to the breaking and entering incidents are encouraged to reach out to public safety officials at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube