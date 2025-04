Multiple streets closed in Kalamazoo due to flooding, more closures possible

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple streets in Kalamazoo are closed Wednesday afternoon due to flooding.

The flooding began around 3 p.m., which the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says has left a half dozen streets “impassable” with additional closures likely.

We’re told the following streets are closed at this time:

Howard Street at Crosstown Parkway

Maple Street at Crosstown Parkway

Crosstown Parkway from Park Street to Rose Street

Forest Street from Rose Street to Crosstown Parkway

Park Street from Crosstown Parkway to Den Adel Court (the center lane is open)

Crosstown Parkway from Sheldon Street to Pitcher Street

KDPS adds the following streets may also close due to rising water levels in Portage Creek:

Crosstown Parkway from Rose Street to John Street

Crosstown Parkway from John Street to Jasper Street

Vine Street from Crosstown Parkway to John Street

Jasper Street from Walnut Street to Crosstown Parkway

Dutton Street from Jasper Street to Portage Street

John Street from Lake Street to Crosstown Parkway

Burdick Street from Lake Street to Wall Street

As a precaution, motorists are instructed to avoid the following streets:

Howard Street between Merrill Street and Crosstown Parkway

Lake Street between Portage Street and Bank Street

S. Westnedge Avenue and Vine Street

Kalamazoo Avenue and Westnedge Avenue

Cork Street and S. Burdick Street

Lake Forest Drive

Crosstown area north and south of Crosstown Parkway between Maple Street and Vine Street

KDPS reminds drivers to refrain from passing through water, as it does not take much depth to render a vehicle immobile.

